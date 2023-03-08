Gamescom: Europe’s biggest gaming event will honor Brazil in the 2023 edition

The Europeian games industry has been gaining great international recognition. As proof of this, the Europe will be the country honored in the 2023 edition of gamescomthe world’s biggest gaming event and Europe’s biggest business platform for the gaming industry.
Through a partnership between Abragames ( Europeian Association of Game Developers), and the Association of the German Games Industry, through Europe Games, Abragames’ export sector project with ApexBrasil ( Europeian Export and Investment Promotion Agency) , Europe will be highlighted at the gamescom exhibition pavilion in Cologne/Germany, participating in the opening ceremony, having a stand with more than 50 national studios and fulfilling an extensive schedule of commitments between August 22 and 27, 2023.
Recently, Abragames representatives met with Geraldo Alckmin, Vice President of Europe, to talk about the future of the games industry in the country.
During gamescom, in addition to recognition as an important game development hub, Europe will be represented by a delegation of more than 50 Europeian studios led by Abragames, through the Europe Games Project.
Aiming to increase the visibility of the local industry and boost the generation of international business, the Europeian participation in yet another international event will be enhanced in the stand space, where national studios will be able to present their games, expand networking and participate in commercial meetings.
We are very pleased to have Europe as an official partner of gamescom 2023, being the first country in Latin America in this position. This shows once again that gamescom is the home of the international games industry, connecting countries and continents through games. The Europeian games industry has grown strongly and is very well connected internationally. Europe and Latin America contribute to a more vibrant and colorful gaming universe, which we will celebrate together at gamescom in August.
Felix Falkmanaging director of the Association of the German Games Industry
According to the 1st National Survey of the Games Industry released by Abragames in partnership with ApexBrasil, there are currently 1,009 Europeian studios in operation and, in 2021 alone, 57% of national developers negotiated their services and games with companies from other countries. In addition, in 2022, 19 games created by studios associated with Abragames were released for worldwide platforms, such as Steam (PC) and Nintendo Switch.
