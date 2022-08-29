HomeDevelopersGamescom: 265,000 visitors – organizers see the fair as a success

Gamescom: 265,000 visitors – organizers see the fair as a success

Developers

Published on

By Brian Adam
gamescom 265000 visitors – organizers see the fair as a.jpg
gamescom 265000 visitors – organizers see the fair as a.jpg
- Advertisement -

After two purely digital events, the games fair could again be visited “in real”. The organizers see their expectations exceeded.

- Advertisement -

According to the organizers, the computer games fair gamescom attracted 265,000 Visitors from over 100 countries to the Cologne exhibition halls, 25,000 of them trade visitors. 130 million people are said to have followed the digital accompanying program, 12 million of them alone the opening show last Tuesday evening.

Web Tips: Photo Maps, History, Current

- Advertisement -

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Gamescom last took place in August 2019 as a face-to-face event. At the time, the organizer, the industry association game, counted 373,000 visitors. While there were 1150 exhibitors three years ago, this time 1100 showed their achievements. At 75 percent, the proportion of exhibitors from abroad was higher than ever, Gamescom announced.


Impressions from the halls of Gamescom 2022 (49 pictures)

Very pretty: The indies include “The Wandering Village”. (Picture: picture: voonze online / like)

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Gamescom had taken place exclusively via the Internet. That means there were no allusions, there was no party atmosphere, and the live streams reported technical problems. Trade fair visitors from the voonze editorial team described Gamescom as “like before, only smaller”.

- Advertisement -

If you have problems playing the video, please enable JavaScript

“Exceeded Expectations”

Felix Falk, Managing Director of the Association of the German Games Industry game, said on the other hand that Gamescom 2022 had exceeded his expectations. The event showed that the trade fair is well positioned for a “hybrid future”, especially since the digital offer has been expanded.

Embracer Group buys trademark rights to “Lord of the Rings”

Gamescom is also important for Koelnmesse, which, after the dry years of the pandemic, is counting on the trade fair industry to get going again with the help of such events. Gerald Böse, CEO of Koelnmesse, is particularly pleased that so many visitors and exhibitors came to Cologne from abroad. “All in all, this is a clear signal from Cologne to the whole world that Germany is back as a trade fair location.”

Gamescom is also scheduled to take place in Cologne next year. It is scheduled for August 23rd to 27th, like this year the “Opening Night” should take place the day before.


(app)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

How to use the Windows 11 calendar to remember what you have to do

One of the options that exist in the Windows 11 operating system is...
Apple

Flat-screen Apple Watch Pro at the Apple Event?

The expected date has already been officially placed on the calendar, since Apple is...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.