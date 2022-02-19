Games similar to Wordle for mobile

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Wordle is the word guessing game that is succeeding all over the world. It is a very simple game, with a format similar to a crosswordwhich has managed to hook everyone, thanks to social features that allow you to share the games with your followers on social networks.

Android and iOS games for a Wordle-like word experience

-“Words for a bird” (Android): In this game you will have to unscramble the hidden word to complete the sentence. To know what word it is, you will have to guide yourself through the white square where you can see some of the letters that make up the words. To solve it, you will have to select the letters that are scattered around the tree. It is not so simple, since you will not have to use all the letters that appear.

-“Words connected” (Android): This is a simpler game as it is more similar to classic crossword games. You just have to drag the letters to the gaps and build words. It is a game that, in addition to being fun, serves to train the mind and also to learn new words.

-“Wordtrip” (Android): It is a game inspired by Scrabble and has a theme focused on travel. The system is somewhat different, since we will have a series of letters inside a circle and we will have to link them, with our finger, forming the word. As we go, more letters will appear inside the circle. Each level you complete will take you to a new destination.

-“Word Blitz” (Android): «Word Blitz» is a competitive game in which you will have to face other players. You will have to use the cards you have to assemble words and demonstrate your language skills. It also has options to play against the clock where both players will have to build words as quickly as possible.

-“Wordle: No Wait Wordle 24/7” (Android): This time it’s a game just like Wordle for mobile phones, but without a daily word limit. The game follows the parameters of the original game, as you will have to discover the 5-letter keyword in a maximum of 6 attempts. Each letter we place changes color; if it is gray, that letter is not there; if it is yellow it means that the letter is there, but in another place and the green one means that it is correct.

