Games: “Quake” on the Apple Watch, Gamble on the Dynamic Island

A dev ported the original “Quake” to ’s computer clock. The frame rate isn’t bad at all. Another gaming innovation concerns the iPhone 14 Pro.

The Apple Watch now has quite a remarkable processor and graphics performance. A developer has now demonstrated this and ported a classic 3D game to the computer clock. At the same time, there are first experiments with the new Island in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which developers would like to use for new .

Adequate frame rate plus motion sensor

A developer called MyOwnClone adapted the original version of “Quake”, released in the 1990s, for watchOS. He used the Series 5 from 2019. The result is quite impressive: The developer calculates internally with a resolution of 640 by 480 pixels and still achieves 60 fps. (The Apple Watch itself, however, only displays 324 by 394 (40 mm) or 368 by 448 pixels (44 mm) in the Series 5.) According to MyOwnClone, it was also possible to achieve higher resolutions, even if the frame rate then dropped. Quake should run much better on newer watch models. These have faster system-in-packages as well as higher resolution.

The demo presented by MyOwnClone at Hacker News also features interesting operation. On the one hand there are touch buttons, but you can also use the digital crown of the watch and even the integrated acceleration sensor. However, the latter is more of a gimmick than really usable when using the watch on the wrist. So far, the watchOS app has only been available for download as part of a Github project. Apple probably wouldn’t let them into the App Store. So users have to compile the game first and need a Mac and Xcode for this, and the necessary assets from Quake are still under copyright protection.

on the dynamic island

Meanwhile, the Dynamic Island available with the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, which replaces the famous camera “notch”, is also becoming a possible play surface. The first developers are reporting on Twitter how they can interact with the area in the future. This should accelerate as soon as the devices go on sale next Friday. The US developer Kriss Smolka reports that he is already working on a breakout-like game.

The aim is to hit the Dynamic Island with a ball, which then triggers a nice animation of the area. The first drafts of moving games like “Doom” to the Dynamic Island were already circulating on Twitter. It is unclear whether Apple will allow this. The necessary APIs are currently still missing, but Apple wants to release them “later this year”.

(bsc)

