Games compatible with Steam Deck approach a thousand

As my colleague David told me the other day, Valve has made it easy to check which games are compatible with Steam Deck… and there are more and more, so the only clear thing in this regard is that the console, whose distribution by The end has begun, the market will arrive supported by a not insignificant catalogue.

In fact, it’s easy to check which games are compatible with Steam Deck they are the ones that already exist: Valve is testing it and has created a tool for each Steam user to check how many titles in their library are ready for Steam Deck (see first link). What costs a little more is to keep track of those who are ‘graduating’.

Thus, just a month ago the games compatible with Steam Deck did not reach a hundred and only 40 did so fully as verified titles, “fully functional on Steam Deck” and tailored to the device’s screen and controls. It should be remembered that Valve distinguishes between verified and playable games, which work but may have a minor problem, require additional configuration or not be properly adapted to Steam Deck.

Hence, a console like Steam Deck, with a Linux-based system, does not consider the over 8,500 games with Linux support available on Steam. Native games, that is, not supported through Proton, the compatibility layer with Windows thanks to which many triple A titles are coming to Linux.

Returning to the games compatible with Steam Deck, if at the end of January they did not reach a hundred and only 40 were verified, at the time of publishing this article the figures are quite different: there are already 863 Steam Deck compatible games, of which 446 have been verified and 417 are considered playable. On the other hand, there is also a discard list that adds up to 406 unsupported games.

If you are interested in closely following this data, you have it in SteamDB.

The interesting thing about the matter -at least for those who have their eye on this console- is that the rhythm of verifications is being important: At the beginning of the week the number of games compatible with the Steam Deck was just over 700 titles, with almost 400 verified and the rest playable. And it’s not just that games from the Steam catalog are being adapted in droves: there are plenty of recent releases.

An example? Neither more nor less than the last fish ball, Elden Ring, the trending game, is no longer only among the games compatible with the Steam Deck, but also among the verified ones. It works through Proton, yes, but it does very well according to tests and those who are already playing it… on Linux, of course.

It is true that many of the games that are available on Steam Deck have their time, but even with those, few consoles can boast of such a catalog since its very launch.