Gamers on Spotify: Research shows what PlayStation and Xbox gamers listen to

Published on

By Abraham
gamers on spotify research shows what playstation and xbox gamers
We recently had news that a native version of Spotify could soon arrive on playstation 5 and today a survey released by Game Brasil 2022 indicates that gamer users are increasingly interested in listening to a rich and personalized soundtrack.

According to the survey, 62.5% of respondents access Spotify regularly, with 45.5% of those who responded to the study claiming to listen to music while playing games.

With this audience in mind, Spotify has already launched the gaming hub with playlists made for gamers based on what they listen to most individually.

To give you an idea, Spotify says that playlists with these themes totaled more than 1 billion minutes listened to in July and August 2022 alone, with 320,000 playlists created by this audience in the last 90 days, integrating the total. than 11 million playlists for gamers currently available on the platform.

research-shows-what-PlayStation-and-Xbox-gamers.jpeg" width="660" height="314">

Windows 10 and Game mode problems: low FPS and freeze

Game Hub on Spotify. Image: Spotify

Among the genres most listened to by gamers on their consoles like PlayStation and Xbox are rap, trap, hip hop, pop and Latin music. In Europe, the most popular rhythms among players are funk carioca, trap, hip hop, pop and rap.

Speaking of regions, the Europeian state with the most Spotify users via PlayStation and Xbox is Amapá, followed by São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Rio de Janeiro. The states that listen to playlists about games the most are Roraima, Amapá, Paraíba, Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Sul.

You can access Spotify Games hub via the link below:

  • Spotify Game Hub – login
