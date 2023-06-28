Gamer browser: Opera GX gains function that allows you to use animated wallpapers in Windows

- Advertisement -

Opera GX, the version of the browser with exclusive features for gamers, just got a new feature: Live Wallpapers. With it it will be possible to use animated wallpapers in Windows that behave like games interacting with the movement of the mouse.

The new Opera GX Live Wallpapers are part of the Mods, modifications that allow modifying sounds, graphics and various browser items. Now you will also be able to set games as interactive wallpapers for your browser and Windows desktop. To use the new feature, follow these steps: Download Opera GX from the official website – download Open the browser and click on the menu button in the upper left corner; Click Settings; In the categories click on Opera GX; Activate Early bird mode by the option below:

Opera GX’s Early bird mode gives you early access to features that have recently been released in the browser. After activating it, you need to restart Opera GX.

Now that support for the new Mods has been activated, just go to the official Opera GX Mod store and download the Live Wallpaper you want. Access the Opera GX Store through the link below: Opera GX Store — login To set the Live Wallpaper on your Windows Desktop just open a new browser tab, hover over “Live Wallpaper” in the top left corner and click the “Set as Windows Wallpaper” button.