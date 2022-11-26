Game ‘SpongeBob Solitaire’ becomes part of the Apple Arcade catalog

The SpongeBob Solitaire game became part of the Apple Arcade catalog. At first, the title joins other games in which the character appears to compose the options. As you’d expect, the goal is to remove all cards from the area, and players can collect different decks and level up to get rewards. Finally, there are three modes available:
Task Mode
In this mode, the idea is to go beyond the traditional game to fulfill certain objectives that change according to the level. For example, the user can catch jellyfish, assemble a hamburger, and more.
Multiplayer Battles
As the name says, this is the mode in which players face each other in real time within the game. Thus, each one must clear their cards while playing in the same square and finally, whoever finishes first wins. The winner accumulates points within the app.
Classic
There’s not much to say here because this is the traditional way, with 52 cards available. So, the objective is to stack them all in sequence while revealing each one. Incidentally, it is possible to save your progress in 4 bubbles to continue at another time.
The Apple Arcade service is available to users of apple products for a monthly fee of R$9.90 per month. Likewise, it is available on Apple One, which is the manufacturer’s subscription package.
Currently, the platform has more than 200 titles in its catalog and includes some games like Horizon Chase 2 and Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls. Finally, you can access the service on your iPhone, Mac, iPad or Apple TV.