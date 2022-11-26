Game ‘SpongeBob Solitaire’ becomes part of the Apple Arcade catalog

The SpongeBob Solitaire game became part of the Apple Arcade catalog. At first, the title joins other games in which the character appears to compose the options. As you’d expect, the goal is to remove all cards from the area, and players can collect different decks and level up to get rewards. Finally, there are three modes available:

Task Mode In this mode, the idea is to go beyond the traditional game to fulfill certain objectives that change according to the level. For example, the user can catch jellyfish, assemble a hamburger, and more.

Multiplayer Battles As the name says, this is the mode in which players face each other in real time within the game. Thus, each one must clear their cards while playing in the same square and finally, whoever finishes first wins. The winner accumulates points within the app.

Classic There's not much to say here because this is the traditional way, with 52 cards available. So, the objective is to stack them all in sequence while revealing each one. Incidentally, it is possible to save your progress in 4 bubbles to continue at another time.




