Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech GiantsAppleGame 'SpongeBob Solitaire' becomes part of the Apple Arcade catalog

Game ‘SpongeBob Solitaire’ becomes part of the Apple Arcade catalog

Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Game 'SpongeBob Solitaire' becomes part of the Apple Arcade catalog
- Advertisement -

The SpongeBob Solitaire game became part of the Apple Arcade catalog. At first, the title joins other games in which the character appears to compose the options. As you’d expect, the goal is to remove all cards from the area, and players can collect different decks and level up to get rewards. Finally, there are three modes available:

Task Mode

In this mode, the idea is to go beyond the traditional game to fulfill certain objectives that change according to the level. For example, the user can catch jellyfish, assemble a hamburger, and more.

Multiplayer Battles

As the name says, this is the mode in which players face each other in real time within the game. Thus, each one must clear their cards while playing in the same square and finally, whoever finishes first wins. The winner accumulates points within the app.

Classic

- Advertisement -

There’s not much to say here because this is the traditional way, with 52 cards available. So, the objective is to stack them all in sequence while revealing each one. Incidentally, it is possible to save your progress in 4 bubbles to continue at another time.


The Apple Arcade service is available to users of apple products for a monthly fee of R$9.90 per month. Likewise, it is available on Apple One, which is the manufacturer’s subscription package.

Currently, the platform has more than 200 titles in its catalog and includes some games like Horizon Chase 2 and Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls. Finally, you can access the service on your iPhone, Mac, iPad or Apple TV.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

Windows 11 22H2 will have new memory encryption feature on 12th generation Intel Core PCs

Courtesy of Intel, Windows 11 will receive a new feature that promises to make...
Tech News

A free and mininalist digital newspaper on the web

Jotterbit is a web-based platform for those who want to share their ideas, thoughts,...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.