Game piracy: what are the precautions for selling games on a shared account? | TC Detective

If you want to buy a game and did some research on the internet for the best price for it, you may have come across ads for titles at prices much lower than those practiced in the market. In some of them, there is already a warning in the title or description that it is a “digital account”. After all, what is this practice? How is it characterized as illegal and what can be done by the consumer? Detective TechSmart has found out and tells you the details.

How does the practice work?

It is quite common to find in marketplaces, such as Mercado Livre and Shopee, games sold "digitally", but not using the so-called "X-digit code". Sellers promise access through shared accounts, which are given to buyers so they can log into them on their Xbox. The ads specify about "primary account" or other terms, which attract players with the promise that they will be able to play with their own personal accounts – once logged into these other profiles –, or there are those in which the game is not allowed to be enjoyed without sign in directly to that account.





Gap use What practitioners of the illegal act do is nothing more than take advantage of flexibility in the policies of gaming platforms. Companies like Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo allow you to go to a friend's house and enter your profile on their console, so they can share the games and not have to go directly with the video games. Each account can register a console as primary – considered the main one, in which other logged-in accounts will also be able to benefit from the titles present in that profile – and other secondary consoles – which will always demand to be logged in to run the games. Within this freedom given to players, internet sellers illegally market access to these accounts – whether primary or secondary – to exploit the sharing feature as a way to make easy money.

What care?

After all, how does this piracy hurt the consumer? It is necessary to understand that these accounts are marketed to several people. That is, not only you will have access to it. Perhaps the "exclusivity" of a primary account lasts for just a few days or weeks. Later, someone else becomes the "holder", and you are left without full access to what you would have been promised. Another possibility is that the person in possession of the profile changes passwords and suspends the login of connected devices. Which would result in the loss of access, without any guarantee of regaining access due to any complaint – since this is not something legal.

violation of policies One of the main problems surrounding this practice is that it violates the terms of use and community standards for game services. We take as an example one of the most exploited in illegal sales: the Xbox. Under Microsoft’s community standards for your console, sharing and selling to third parties is classified as “fraud”. The Redmond giant still considers the purchase of games by unauthorized resellers illegal, as well as the marketing of content outside the company’s official channels. In other words, the infringement not only covers those who sell pirated content, but also those who acquire it. “community standards v. Fraud does not benefit anyone Fraud is any attempt to use deception or misrepresentation for personal or financial gain. When gamers commit fraud against Xbox, it circumvents the processes that keep things fair for everyone and ends up making games, add-ons, and subscriptions more expensive for everyone. This also applies to trying to make money on Xbox in unapproved ways, as this bypasses safeguards that are in place to help keep everyone safe and financially secure.” Microsoft

