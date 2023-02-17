Game piracy: what are the precautions for selling games on a shared account? | TC Detective

If you want to buy a game and did some research on the internet for the best price for it, you may have come across ads for titles at prices much lower than those practiced in the market.
In some of them, there is already a warning in the title or description that it is a “digital account”. After all, what is this practice? How is it characterized as illegal and what can be done by the consumer? Detective TechSmart has found out and tells you the details.
It is quite common to find in marketplaces, such as Mercado Livre and Shopee, games sold “digitally”, but not using the so-called “X-digit code”. Sellers promise access through shared accounts, which are given to buyers so they can log into them on their Xbox.
The ads specify about “primary account” or other terms, which attract players with the promise that they will be able to play with their own personal accounts – once logged into these other profiles –, or there are those in which the game is not allowed to be enjoyed without sign in directly to that account.
Gap use
What practitioners of the illegal act do is nothing more than take advantage of flexibility in the policies of gaming platforms. Companies like Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo allow you to go to a friend’s house and enter your profile on their console, so they can share the games and not have to go directly with the video games.
Each account can register a console as primary – considered the main one, in which other logged-in accounts will also be able to benefit from the titles present in that profile – and other secondary consoles – which will always demand to be logged in to run the games.
Within this freedom given to players, internet sellers illegally market access to these accounts – whether primary or secondary – to exploit the sharing feature as a way to make easy money.
After all, how does this piracy hurt the consumer? It is necessary to understand that these accounts are marketed to several people. That is, not only you will have access to it.
Perhaps the “exclusivity” of a primary account lasts for just a few days or weeks. Later, someone else becomes the “holder”, and you are left without full access to what you would have been promised.
Another possibility is that the person in possession of the profile changes passwords and suspends the login of connected devices. Which would result in the loss of access, without any guarantee of regaining access due to any complaint – since this is not something legal.
violation of policies
One of the main problems surrounding this practice is that it violates the terms of use and community standards for game services. We take as an example one of the most exploited in illegal sales: the Xbox.
Under Microsoft’s community standards for your console, sharing and selling to third parties is classified as “fraud”. The Redmond giant still considers the purchase of games by unauthorized resellers illegal, as well as the marketing of content outside the company’s official channels.
In other words, the infringement not only covers those who sell pirated content, but also those who acquire it.
“community standards
v. Fraud does not benefit anyone
Fraud is any attempt to use deception or misrepresentation for personal or financial gain. When gamers commit fraud against Xbox, it circumvents the processes that keep things fair for everyone and ends up making games, add-ons, and subscriptions more expensive for everyone. This also applies to trying to make money on Xbox in unapproved ways, as this bypasses safeguards that are in place to help keep everyone safe and financially secure.”
Microsoft
Detective TC contacted the advisors of Mercado Livre and Shopee – two of the main marketplaces in operation in the country and with the presence of this type of fraudulent advertisement.
In response to this column, Mercado Livre reinforced that the practice violates the terms of the platform and that the consumer can file a complaint against sellers who publish ads of this type – which are deleted, followed by notification to the user. See the note in full:
“Mercado Livre clarifies that, as provided for in its Terms and Conditions of Use, the sale of access to shared accounts on its platform is prohibited. Therefore, as soon as identified, such ads are deleted and the seller notified. The company informs that it works tirelessly to combat the misuse of its platform, based on the adoption of technology and teams that also carry out manual searches. In addition, the company acts quickly in the face of complaints, which can be made by any user, through the “report” button present in all advertisements, or by companies that are part of its intellectual property protection program. Mercado Livre also points out that, despite not being responsible for content generated by third parties, as provided for in the Civil Rights Framework for the Internet and the consolidated jurisprudence of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) for intermediation platforms, it invests and acts in the fight against irregularities, in order to ensure compliance with its policies and legislation and to provide the best experience for users.”
Free market
Shopee explained to TechSmart that the sale of illicit products, including unauthorized digital items, is prohibited. The company also reinforced the possibility for users to make complaints through the application.
“We require our sellers to comply with local regulations and Shopee’s policies which, among other things, prohibit the sale of illicit products on the platform, including unauthorized digital products. Listings on Shopee go through a series of checks, and users can also report suspicious items in the app. Products that violate regulations or our terms of service are removed and sellers may face penalties, including freezing their accounts. Shopee is committed to providing all users with a safe, reliable and enjoyable shopping experience.”
Shopee
Have you ever been a victim or come across any advertisement for the sale of pirated games on a shared account? Tell us in the space below.