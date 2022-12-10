HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftGame Pass subscribers will have access to all League of Legends and...

Game Pass subscribers will have access to all League of Legends and Valorant characters

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Game Pass subscribers will have access to all League of Legends and Valorant characters
Xbox Game Pass subscribers will soon be entitled to use all characters, both current and future playables in “League of Legends”, “League of Legends: Wild Rift” and “Valorant” from Riot Games, announced the Microsoft and the game company this Thursday (8). Perks will be available in “League of Legends” and “Valorant” from December 12th and will come to “Wild Rift”, the mobile version of LoL in January.

The partnership between Riot’s leading games was announced in June. And for fans, this benefit is quite useful, as it allows access to the long list of players —in the case of League of Legends, there are more than 140 champions— and you don’t have to spend time playing to unlock them or spend more money to acquire them.

The character Sage, from Valorant (Image: Riot Games)

Perks for Game Pass subscribers will not be restricted to the three titles. In the case of “Legends of Runeterra”, Riot’s card game, and “Teamfight Tactics”, its auto-battle game, bonuses will also be released for gamers.

Lately, Riot is also bringing PC games through the Xboz app. Game Pass community leader Megan Spurr stated that as of the partnership, other titles available on computers can be accessed through the Xbox App on PC, as well as through a Riot account.


