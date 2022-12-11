Game Pass subscribers will have access to all League of Legends and Valorant characters

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will soon be entitled to use all characters, both current and future playables in “League of Legends”, “League of Legends: Wild Rift” and “Valorant” from Riot Games, announced the Microsoft and the game company this Thursday (8). Perks will be available in “League of Legends” and “Valorant” from December 12th and will come to “Wild Rift”, the mobile version of LoL in January.

The partnership between Riot’s leading games was announced in June. And for fans, this benefit is quite useful, as it allows access to the long list of players —in the case of League of Legends, there are more than 140 champions— and you don’t have to spend time playing to unlock them or spend more money to acquire them.