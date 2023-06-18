HomeTech NewsGame of Thrones showrunners trade bloody fantasy for mind-bending sci-fi with new...

Game of Thrones showrunners trade bloody fantasy for mind-bending sci-fi with new Netflix show

Tech News
z3pqmtkmowty8khs4yldcc 1200 80.jpg
z3pqmtkmowty8khs4yldcc 1200 80.jpg
- Advertisement -

Netflix has revealed the release month and first trailer for 3 Body Problem, a mind-boggling new sci-fi series from the creators of Game of Thrones‘ TV adaptation.

Announced as part of Netflix’s Tudum 2023 celebrations, the first Netflix series from D.B. Weiss and David Benioff promises to be a mind-altering experience for anyone looking for a wholly unique show to watch in early 2024.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Reddit Community Is Protesting by Posting ‘Sexy’ John Oliver Photos

How to?

How to write a book with the help of ChatGPT

Artificial intelligence has broken into all fields, and creative writing is no exception. ...

More like this

X