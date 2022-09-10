Game of Thrones: Fan releases trailer for open world game in Unreal Engine 5

Despite being one of the most successful TV series of all time, Game of has not had many adaptations in the form of video games. With House of the Dragon bringing the franchise’s popularity to the fore again, this would certainly be the perfect time to launch a game based on the universe created by George RR Martin.

Using the recent Unreal 5 graphics engine, an open world game of Game of Thrones would certainly be amazing and proof of that comes through a concept created by TeaserPlay. While the animations seem a little stuttered, the channel has done an amazing job of recreating the iconic Iron Throne, Winterfell, and some of the series’ central characters such as Jon Snow, Cersei, and Ryrion Lannister.

Have you ever thought about a Game of Thrones video game? Undoubtedly, every player who saw that series imagined the game. We tried to make that dream come true with the help of the most advanced features of Unreal Engine like ray tracing, screen space reflections, Lumen, Nanite, hope you like it!

Imagining an open world Game of Thrones game in Unreal Engine 5, a dream that could come true.

We’ve already talked here at TC about several fan-made games based on Unreal Engine 5, but this project is one of the few originals that really leaves us wishing it were official.

- Advertisement -

An open world RPG based on Game of Thrones would certainly be spectacular, given the fantasy side of the story and the dragons, and could certainly compete with the classic The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

So, what did you think of the trailer?