Game import substitution: what Russian games should be expected in the near future

In Russia, special attention is paid to the development of the gaming industry. So, Russian programmers from Nau Engine are already developing a domestic game engine, the Association of Professionals in the Industry of Operation and Game Development, as well as the Organization for the Development of the Video Game Industry, have been created to support the market. In addition, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government of the Russian Federation, together with the Russian Export Center and the Agency for Strategic Initiatives, to prepare proposals for the promotion of Russian video games to foreign markets by September 30 this year. And we have something to offer foreign and Russian gamers. There are a lot of domestic interesting games and in the future there will only be more of them. Here are the five most anticipated releases.