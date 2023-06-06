Game Awards and Summer Game Fest host says E3 “killed itself”

In a recent post on his social networks, Keighley spoke a little about the end of E3 and the controversy caused by his announcement of Summer Game Fest 2023 shortly thereafter.

As you may know, E3 2023, which would have marked the long-awaited return to the in-person format, has been cancelled. With that, we had the announcement that Sumer Gamme Fest, an online event presented and produced by Geoff Keighley, would come as a replacement for E3.

Shortly after the announcement about the cancellation of E3 2023, which may have marked the definitive end of one of the most important events in the history of the video game industry, Geoff Keighley, also known for presenting The Game Awards, generated controversy on social networks to announce the date of Summer Game Fest 2023, which will take place 3 days before the date E3 was scheduled.

At the time, many criticized Keighley’s stance, which seemed disrespectful to the end of E3, an event that was the scene of many unforgettable announcements and which was treated with great affection by those who could participate in an edition in the past or who dreamed of being able to meet him one day.

In addition, some netizens “accused” Keighley of being one of those responsible for the end of E3 by launching the Summer Game Fest.

On his social networks, the journalist and presenter made a post to share his memories with E3 and how important the exposure was in his career.