Game Awards and Summer Game Fest host says E3 “killed itself”

As you may know, E3 2023, which would have marked the long-awaited return to the in-person format, has been cancelled. With that, we had the announcement that Sumer Gamme Fest, an online event presented and produced by Geoff Keighley, would come as a replacement for E3.
In a recent post on his social networks, Keighley spoke a little about the end of E3 and the controversy caused by his announcement of Summer Game Fest 2023 shortly thereafter.
Shortly after the announcement about the cancellation of E3 2023, which may have marked the definitive end of one of the most important events in the history of the video game industry, Geoff Keighley, also known for presenting The Game Awards, generated controversy on social networks to announce the date of Summer Game Fest 2023, which will take place 3 days before the date E3 was scheduled.
At the time, many criticized Keighley’s stance, which seemed disrespectful to the end of E3, an event that was the scene of many unforgettable announcements and which was treated with great affection by those who could participate in an edition in the past or who dreamed of being able to meet him one day.
In addition, some netizens “accused” Keighley of being one of those responsible for the end of E3 by launching the Summer Game Fest.
On his social networks, the journalist and presenter made a post to share his memories with E3 and how important the exposure was in his career.
Here’s 15-year old me at the first-ever E3 in 1995.
E3 meant so much to me and to so many of you too.
Four years ago, I realized that E3 wasn’t evolving as it needed to compete in a global, digital world. So we started building what’s next. See at @summergamefest June 8. pic.twitter.com/wSZqpz3wjY
— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 30, 2023
In an interview with the VGC podcast, Keighley spoke about his vision for the end of E3 and how he believes the event “killed itself”.
I think E3 kind of killed itself in a way. I understand why people say that [que o Summer Game Fest matou a E3]but I think we created the Summer Game Fest and I built that event because I saw things falling apart at E3.
As someone who loves this time of year… for two decades, E3 has been a part of my life since I was a 15-year-old boy. [Desde] the first E3 in 1995, I went to every show. I loved it and it defined my summer.
It was so emotional for me and it was painful to see it start to fall apart. I think they’ve had a relevance problem and they’ve also had a participation problem in recent years.
So yeah, I guess the question is, if we didn’t do Summer Game Fest, what would happen? I think things would have really shattered this summer.
We still don’t know if we will ever have a face-to-face event of the magnitude of E3 in the future, given that developers increasingly prefer to carry out online broadcasts to make their announcements, but in any case, it’s good to see that the video game industry is still is relevant enough to generate this kind of debate.
Do you think Geoff Keighley was disrespectful of the end of E3?