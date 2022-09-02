Gambiarra Store: Porto Seguros creates a campaign with humor for the importance of insurance on mobile

This Thursday (1st), Porto Seguros launched a new called “ Store”. The action – signed by GUT São Paulo – seeks to bring mobile insurance in a fun way as the best solution to unexpected problems in everyday life. The initiative has created a e-commerce – www.gambiarrastore.com – with products inspired by creative and miraculous solutions found on the internet, such as rice bowls, hair dryer, vacuum cleaner – for appliances that have fallen into water –, adhesive tape and touch glove – not to cut the hand with shards of cracked fabric.

When the internet user clicks on each of the products, he is redirected to the Porto website, on the page to purchase smartphone insurance, presented as the only method that really works to keep the device protected. “We brought the concept of the gambiarra to the campaign to reinforce in a fun and unusual way that we can’t always count on the jeitinho. The idea is to emphasize the importance of having cell phone insurance, in addition to presenting the benefits that Porto offers, such as zero grace period and international guarantee.” Microsoft expands xCloud to Xbox desktop app for Windows Luiz Arruda Vice President of Marketing, Customers and Data at Porto - Advertisement - The Gambiarra Store campaign was invited by influencer Mari Gonzales, who created a video on social networks in which she accidentally drops her cell phone and “breaks” the screen, during a live, and seeks tips from followers to fix it – then would have presented the unusual store.