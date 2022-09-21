Galaxy Z Slide? Samsung registers new trademarks for devices with flexible and slideable screens

Samsung is the main maker of foldable phones, but the company has already shown its interest in expanding the capabilities of its innovative displays to create a device with a sliding panel similar to the OPPO X 2021. This Tuesday (20), we found that the south -koreana has registered trademarks for this new type of display. The names “Slidable Flex Solo” and “Slidable Flex Duet” were registered at KIPRIS (Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service), without giving great clues about what this technology can represent for cell phones, tablets or even notebooks, but it is certain that it is a slideable (“sliding”, in free translation).

galaxy-Z-Slide-Samsung- -new-trademarks-for- -with.jpeg?ssl=1" width="330" height="271" >

During the Display Week 22 event, the manufacturer showed its first mobile phone prototype with vertically and horizontally sliding screens. The technology behaved similarly to what was described in a patent filed by the company in April. One possibility is that the "Slidable Flex Duet" technology gets its name because it allows the expansion of the screen to create a dual viewing area—working similarly to the Galaxy Z Fold 4—while the "Slidable Flex Solo" creates an expanded view. vertically so that the device resembles the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Samsung has previously said it wouldn’t develop phones or tablets with bolder builds until its foldable phones take hold, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 appear to be on the right track — demand outstripped the predecessor generation in the first week of launch. . While rival manufacturers are still planning their entry into the foldable phone segment, brands such as the Flex G and Flex S show that Samsung is getting closer and closer to starting a line of devices that go beyond the “Fold” and “Flip”. . Would you like to buy a foldable or rollable phone from Samsung? Comment!

