Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip 5, the latest camera news

Numbers on the cameras in hand, come on Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 everything will remain as it is. Instead numbers often don’t tell the whole story, especially if they concern only one aspect such as that of the resolution of the sensors. The insider Yogesh Brar specifies it clearly: the resolution of the three cameras of Galaxy Z Fold 5 and that of the two of Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be the same as their predecessors, but the sensors, or at least some, will not be the same at all.

The latest report on Samsung’s upcoming leaflets from Brar primarily addresses the photographic equipment. This is the training according to the information in its possession:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 50MP main 12MP ultra-wide 10MP telephoto

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 12MP main 12MP ultra-wide.



As mentioned apparently nothing will change compared to Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, in addition to the resolution to remain the number and type of cameras also remained unchanged.

But Brar stresses that “the sensors will be new,” if not all, at least some. Maybe in the next few weeks more rumors will give us details on which designers have replaced.

OTHER EXPECTED NEWS

Brar also talked about other news. The chip of both will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that Qualcomm designed exclusively for Samsung, therefore almost certainly the same one that impressed on the Galaxy S23, the hinge will be improved and display externalthe “rigid” ones, will be more abundant. The first is a new phone call: Samsung would not have arrived at the August appointment with a chip other than the best possible, least of all with the one used last year, the excellent Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

The Z Fold 5 hinge from a sketch of a previous rumor

The second has been widely discussed, that spoon hinge which should almost cancel the thickness between the two halves of the display. The last one should concern only the Galaxy Z Flip 5: according to the latest information from Ice Universe on Z Fold 5 the external display would remain stationary at 6.2 inches. AND on Z Flip 5 of a larger external display (said 3.4-inch, almost square form factor) would look good at all, indeed it is necessary.

The Z Flip’s external display could be more useful

During the time spent in the company of Z Flip 4 i limits of a too small diagonal have manifested themselves in a rather clear way, after all, the competition is also working to offer an exploitable external display, see Vivo X Flip. Samsung needs to stay ahead of its most active competitors to maintain its leadership in the leaflet market.