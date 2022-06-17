Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip 4, aim high: Samsung wants to double sales

The authoritative DSCC analyst Ross Young spoke only a few days ago about a rapidly growing smartphone market in 2022, driven by “Samsung’s ambitious plans for the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4”. And here they are, the “ambitious plans“. The giant of Seoul, second etnews.com, he would have set himself the goal of double shipments – and consequently also sales, if the goal is not to create heaps in warehouses – compared to the current generation.

15 million units to be sent to retailers all over the world, this would be the goal of the Samsung men. And there would also be another one, perhaps even more ambitious: to equalize or almost equal the relationship between the sales of the two lines, Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Currently, in fact, approximately one Galaxy Z Fold 3 is sold for every two Galaxy Z Flip 3. It won’t be easy, unless to reduce and not even a little, the price difference between the two which currently, price lists in hand, is 800 euros approximately.

It is evident, for the higher profit margins, that Samsung should aim for a balance between the two, but it will not be easy. First of all because Z Flip 4 will cost less than Z Fold 4 and the gap could widen over the months, when the street price could “discount” the first a lot and less the second. And then why the Z Fold 4 is more demanding in terms of size, and consequently it is aimed at a smaller number of potential buyers.

In short, if Samsung wants to equalize the numbers of Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, it must offer the former for less than the 1,849 euros requested in Italy, and in a period of crisis of the chips and inflation at a gallop is a goal that is not at all trivial. The two next-generation leaflets are said to be unveiled on August 10 at the traditional Galaxy Unpacked event, with effective availability in stores starting August 26, after two weeks of pre-orders.