Galaxy Z Fold and Flip, Series 3 and 4, receive the November Android patches

Two generations of Samsung leaflets receive the latest Android security patch those of November 2022practically at the same time.

The firmware update concerns Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 and as usual in addition to the security patches compiled by Google for November 2022 and Samsung’s corrections to its user interface there is nothing else : the changelog it is “mini”, and indicates the classic routine indications, that is improvements to the stability of the system and fixes to known bugs.

Updates are in rollout in several areas including also Italy: on our Galaxy Z Flip 4 we have already received them through the build F721BXXS1AVJE from just under 700 MB. Those who have not received the notification of the pending update can check for news in the entry Download and install from Software update settings.

At the time of writing, all the leaflets of the Galaxy family are waiting for the stable One UI 5, which arrived in October for the Galaxy S22 and yesterday for the Galaxy S21 and S20. Now, according to logic and according to the roadmap circulated in recent days, next should be the leaflets of the Galaxy family: we expect news on the subject in a short time.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 130.1 x 155.1 x 6.3 mm

7.6 inches – 2176×1812 px Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 128.1 x 158.2 x 6.4 mm

7.6 inches – 2208×1768 px Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9 mm

6.7 inches – 2640×1080 px Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 72.2 x 166 x 6.9 mm

6.7 inches – 2640×1080 px