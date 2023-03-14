Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 5: here are the memory cuts, consistent with the S23

- Advertisement -

Samsung’s top-of-the-range line will remain consistent in terms of storage space. Colleagues of sammobile.com have managed to get their hands on some preview information on the memoirs of and Z Flip 5which will follow the path traced by the leaflets currently on the market and by the recent Galaxy S23.

On the latter, in summary, the 128 GB storage variant from the two more expensive models has disappeared, it has remained on the entry-level smartphone, Galaxy S23. And the same seems to happen on the next foldables, with the foldable accessing the range, that is the 5That it will continue to have the 128 GB cut to form the basis of the higher tiers of 256 and 512 GB, while on the more expensive Galaxy Z Fold 5 will start from 256 GB to then go up to 512 GB or 1 TB.

Uniformity between the Galaxy S and Galaxy Z that should also be on the front of storage type: the “old” (relatively, and in any case still exaggerated for normal use) UFS 3.1 for 128GB trimming, UFS 4.0 for 256GB to 1TB. A choice forced by the fact that Samsung does not produce 128 GB UFS 4.0, it starts from 256 GB. It would have been welcome if the 128 GB variant, especially on top of the range of over 1,000 euros, were set aside. It will happen, but – it seems – not in 2023.