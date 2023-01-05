Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 4 officially receive Android 13 and One UI 5.0

Finally Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 4 received Android 13

A few days after the release of the stable update for beta subscribers, it seems that Samsung has started releasing Android 13 and One UI 5.0 on all the others as well Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4thus sanctioning the beginning of the official firmware distribution for all owners of the latest Samsung foldable (here our Fold 4 review).

At the moment the sightings start from South Korea, but they could affect all Fold 4s and Flip 4s (we reviewed it at the end of August) present in the various world markets within a few days or even hours. Samsung has in fact greatly simplified its update procedures over the past few years, to the point that months or many weeks no longer pass as in the past.

We point out that the firmware brings with it the November Android patch, therefore there is no news on this front, since they had also been spotted within the firmware based on Android 12. In short, even the latest leaflets are now ready to switch to the latest available version of the Google operating system and if you’ve been waiting for this moment to try and take one home, maybe you should keep an eye on the current offers, since the Black Friday week has begun; who knows that they too will not become protagonists of some un miss able promotions like the one running on Ebay.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G F936 12+256GB Foldable Smartphone



1579€ 1189€ See offer

SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G F936 12+256GB Foldable Smartphone



1579€ 1189€ See offer. GALAXY Z FOLD 3 ALSO GOOD NEWS

Interesting news also for Galaxy Z Fold 3 owners, given that it seems that the beta program for this foldable – which has recently reached its fifth beta build – has now come to an end. Samsung has indeed begun to release the firmware in a stable version only for program members (first sightings in India), so it is likely that users from all over the world will also be involved in the course of the next week.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available online from Amazon Marketplace at 679 euros . The value for money is good . There are 14 top models.

. The value for money is . There are 14 top models. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available online from Phoneshock at 1.129 euros or from eBay to 1.299 euros . The value for money is good and it is the best device in this price range.

or from eBay to . The value for money is and it is the best device in this price range. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available online from eBay at 1,090 euros.

(updated November 18, 2022, 04:35)