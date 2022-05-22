Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 4: mass production of key components begins

Samsung is preparing to update its folding smartphone proposal for 2022 with the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, two highly anticipated devices that should arrive during the summer during the launch window that was once dedicated to the Note series .

There are therefore only a few months left until the event and with the approach of the deadline Samsung and its suppliers are entering the most important phase of production, that is the one that precedes the mass creation of the components that will be installed on the final units.

FOLD AND FLIP 4: SAMSUNG’S FIRST ESTIMATES

To give us more details on this process is the South Korean newspaper The Elecwhich confirmed that Samsung has actually started the mass production of the main components of the Fold and Flip 4, reaching a quantity of orders sufficient for the realization of over 10 million units of the two leaflets (combined).

According to the reported rumors, the Flip 4 would be the one on which the South Korean company would be focusing moresince the latter should weigh about 70% of the volumes. The Elec also provides us with indications regarding the actual assembly of the smartphones, which should take place around mid-June, therefore about 2 months in advance of the actual presentation.

NOT ONLY SMARTPHONES, ALSO THE STRATEGY IS FLEXIBLE

The numbers suggested by The Elec are undoubtedly interesting as they give us a measure of what Samsung actually believes about its folding line. Suffice it to say that last year the Z Fold / Flip 3 family totaled sales of around 7 million units overall, while this year Samsung expects this number to be reached only by the Flip 4, leaving the Fold 4 to sell. at least another 3 million units.

In order to push this category further, it appears that Samsung will continue to maintain a lower profit level on the Z series than on the S series; it is estimated that the latter amounts to 15% for the first and al 19% for the second, while the cheaper series TO it just generates the 5% profit compared to the final sale price.

Figures, those of the Z, which might seem low in absolute terms, but which must be contextualized with respect to the price range on which the two folding, far from popular, will be positioned. Of course, we have seen how over the last few years the Flips have been the protagonists of incredible promotions that have significantly lowered their final cost, however the calculations of the estimated sales volumes are made on the list price and not on the basis of local offers. .

In any case, it seems that the volumes hypothesized by Samsung are not carved in stone and that the Seoul house has put in place a strategy capable of guaranteeing good flexibility based on market trends therefore it will be able to increase or decrease production with relative ease, also in light of the unstable conditions that characterize the global scenario.

SAMSUNG DISPLAY IS GROWING UP

The Elec report also offers us some details regarding another division of Samsung very closely linked to the sector, namely Samsung Display which should complete the process expansion of its production capacity precisely during the second quarter of the year, therefore by June.

The new factories in question are 3 and will join the other 7 present in Vietnam, in order to increase the production of folding panels that Samsung Display is able to satisfy every month. Once the latest facilities are completed, volumes for this category of panels will increase from 1.5 million units per month to well 2 millions and it is expected that many of these will be equipped on the new Fold and Flip 4.