Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have a wider external display | Rumor

- Advertisement -

Samsung has yet to formalize Galaxy Z Fold 5, yet there is already talk of /strong>. While waiting for the Unpacked event at the end of July from which Galaxy Z Flip 5 will also come out, a small rumor arrives on the flagship folding device for 2024. The indiscretion is from Revegnus, who wrote on Twitter that among the elements of Galaxy Z Fold 6 that Samsung would have already or almost approved was a bit disappointed to have discovered that compared to the model arriving in a month the image sensor will remain the same.

It is not a very precise anticipation, it is possible assume the insider is referring to the rear primary camera which on Z Fold 5 should again be from 50MP. According to Revegnus, the sensor of the 2024 foldable will be the same, after the 12 MP one of Galaxy Z Fold 3 was shelved last year.

According to the insider, the main novelty will concern the most visible aspect of all, that is, the dimensions of the external display. Samsung would be considering change its proportions, therefore to intervene on the relationship between height and width. After all, in Seoul they are not new to operations of this type:

- Advertisement -

Galaxy Z Fold 3 has an external display in 25:9

the external screen of Galaxy Z Fold 4 is in 23.1: 9.

In other words, the current folding book has a larger external screen than the previous generation, a choice that we (and many others) appreciated because more comfortable to be used to write, for example, without being forced to resort to the internal display, therefore to open the smartphone, to find greater comfort. Samsung probably won’t come close to the 17.4:9 external screen of the Google Pixel Fold, but according to Revegnus the aspect ratio will vary downwards.

The rumor originated from a tweet from Ice Universe. The insider who follows Samsung quite closely wrote a pretty strong message: “My advice for most Samsung users is to skip Galaxy Z Fold 5 and buy Galaxy Z Fold 6”. In fact, the upcoming brochure should be very similar to the current model, so much so that in recent days the Ice Universe itself had said: “You can’t even call it Galaxy Z Fold 4s” [tanto sono poche le novità]”. On the other hand, more relevant news is expected on Galaxy Z Flip 5. On the positive side, the line of aesthetic and technical “continuity” could lead to a price of Galaxy Z Fold 5 (slightly) lower than that of Z Fold 4.

GALAXY Z FOLD 5 – RUMOR IN SHORT

display: internal: 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate external: 6.2 inch HD+ AMOLED

SoCs: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy memories: 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB Storage

12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB Storage drums : 4400mAh with 25W fast charge

: 4400mAh with 25W fast charge cameras : 50MP main rear 12MP ultra-wide rear rear with 12MP telephoto lens front in 4 MP internal display 10 MP external front

: user interface : One UI 5.1 based on Android 13

: One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 other: dual speakers, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP58 resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G Smartphone Charger Included, SIM Free Android Foldable Smartphone, 256GB, 2X 6.2?/7.6?1,2 Dynamic AMOLED Display, Phantom Black 2022

1599 €