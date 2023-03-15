Galaxy Z Fold 5 without integrated S Pen: Samsung working on a thinner solution

Among the most awaited novelties of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, one cannot fail to mention the slot to house the S Pena feature that is missing on Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. Well, new rumors seem to refute what has emerged to date: apparently not even the next generation of the Samsung foldable will have one.
Let it be clear: these are rumors, and as such they must be considered. What is certain is that the indications that come from the Korean newspaper ET News – which refer to information coming from the supply chain – do not seem to go in the direction desired by those who instead expected the presence of an integrated housing for the nib.
Apparently Samsung’s initial intention was to design the Z Fold 5 with an S Pen slot, idea later scrapped as this would have compromised the design of the internal components and made the smartphone foldable too often.
The alternative considered was to create one Thinner S Pen (and consequently also the housing would have taken up less space), but at present such a solution would not have guaranteed an adequate writing experience. It seems that Samsung is anyway engaged in the development of a “light” nibbut its release times would not match those of Galaxy Z Fold 5. In other words: we will talk about it again – perhaps – next year.
One of the reasons why the slot would not find space inside the leaflet would be related to the new one hinge: its integration would in fact have led the engineers to review the placement of the components making it impossible to obtain a housing for the S Pen.
