5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeMobileAndroidGalaxy Z Fold 5 without integrated S Pen: Samsung working on a...

Galaxy Z Fold 5 without integrated S Pen: Samsung working on a thinner solution

Android

Published on

By Abraham
galaxy z fold 5 without integrated s pen: samsung working
galaxy z fold 5 without integrated s pen: samsung working
- Advertisement -

Among the most awaited novelties of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, one cannot fail to mention the slot to house the S Pena feature that is missing on Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. Well, new rumors seem to refute what has emerged to date: apparently not even the next generation of the Samsung foldable will have one.

Let it be clear: these are rumors, and as such they must be considered. What is certain is that the indications that come from the Korean newspaper ET News – which refer to information coming from the supply chain – do not seem to go in the direction desired by those who instead expected the presence of an integrated housing for the nib.

Apparently Samsung’s initial intention was to design the Z Fold 5 with an S Pen slot, idea later scrapped as this would have compromised the design of the internal components and made the smartphone foldable too often.

- Advertisement -

The alternative considered was to create one Thinner S Pen (and consequently also the housing would have taken up less space), but at present such a solution would not have guaranteed an adequate writing experience. It seems that Samsung is anyway engaged in the development of a “light” nibbut its release times would not match those of Galaxy Z Fold 5. In other words: we will talk about it again – perhaps – next year.

One of the reasons why the slot would not find space inside the leaflet would be related to the new one hinge: its integration would in fact have led the engineers to review the placement of the components making it impossible to obtain a housing for the S Pen.

The Huawei P50e is official: the same phone, but with Snapdragon 778G and in blue

VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Facebook

Instagram will allow you to save stories without publishing them

One of the ways that users to create content on your Instagram accounts are...
Smart Gadgets

Blackview Tab 16 is official, in a few days the price will be more than halved

Blackview has launched Tab 16 a product that hinges on two elements in particular:...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.