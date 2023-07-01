Galaxy Z Fold 5, the global variant does not impress in a benchmark

- Advertisement -

Soon, less than a month, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be official at Unpacked in Seoul together with the “different twin” Galaxy Z Flip 5 and other products including the new generation of Galaxy Watch. The first in the past few hours would have stretched on Geekbench 6, but the scores are not exactly what could be expected.

The portal has detected the passage of Samsung with initials SM-F946B, the international variant of Galaxy Z Fold 5 that is the one that will also be marketed in our area. The disappointment derives from the fact that at the end of March both the next generation Fold and Flip had passed through Geekbench showing scores in line with expectations, around 2 thousand points in the single core test and more than 5 thousand in the multi core test.

They were more or less in line with the performance of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, a model that will share part of the hardware with the two foldables, including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC. In that case, however, the SM-F946U and SM-F731U, ie the variants for the US market, passed on Geekbench. It is a detail of form, not of substance: among the global and US variants will adopt the same chipso we don’t expect significant differences in scores as in this case.

Z Fold 5 global scored 1,845 points in single core and 5,083 points in multi core, quite less in singles compared to the March release in which the US variant had obtained 2,014/5,022 points. It’s probably a matter of optimization still to be refined, because on paper there shouldn’t be any appreciable differences between the two. Geekbench confirms the presence of Android 13 and 12 GB of RAM. Here’s what we expect from Galaxy Z Fold 5.

GALAXY Z FOLD 5 SPECIFICATIONS

display: ​ external AMOLED 6.2″ at 120Hz Internal 7.6″ QXGA+ AMOLED @ 120Hz

SoCs: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy memories: 12GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage

12GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage os: Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1

Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 resistence: IP58

IP58 main camera: ISOCELL GN3 – probably there will be no changes compared to Galaxy Z Fold 4, therefore 50 + 12 + 10 MP

ISOCELL GN3 – probably there will be no changes compared to Galaxy Z Fold 4, therefore 50 + 12 + 10 MP front camera : 4 MP below internal display, 10 MP external

: 4 MP below internal display, 10 MP external audio : 2x speakers

: 2x speakers unlock : side fingerprint reader

: side fingerprint reader drums : 4,400 mAh, fast charge 25 watts

: 4,400 mAh, fast charge 25 watts size: Open: 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.3mm closed: 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.5 mm

weight: 250 grams.