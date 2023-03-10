Galaxy Z Fold 5: the external screen shouldn’t bring significant news

- Advertisement -

The rumors about Galaxy Z Fold 5 keep getting more intense and are allowing us to draw a more complete profile each time of the next foldable from Samsung, going to give us an overview of what will change compared to the current model (here our review of Z Fold 4) and what will remain substantially unchanged.

To give us new information in this regard is the well-known insider Ice Universewho intervened on Twitter to respond to a user who was clamoring for the external display of Z Fold 5 to be larger than that of Z Fold 4, going to align with many of the proposals brought on the market by the main Chinese brands.

However, Ice Universe has broken the user’s expectations, stating that – according to its sources – the external screen of will continue to be a 6.2″ drive therefore it is probable that even the aspect ratio will not undergo particular variations, going to offer us a very long and narrow display.

- Advertisement -

Many are asking that Samsung intervene on this aspect in order to make the external screen of its Folds equal to that of a common non-foldable smartphoneso that it can be used normally when it’s closed. Until now, Samsung’s choice has been to provide a device with an external screen especially effective for one-handed usesince its reduced width makes it very similar to that of any iPhone mini (but with an elongated format), however this solution is not always ideal for everyone.

The transition to a wider panel would also affect the size of the internal screen, since it would change the width of the two halves, and Samsung probably has no intention of changing this aspect in the short term. Who knows that in the future it may not offer greater variety within the Z Fold series by offering models of different sizesa bit like the S series has been doing for years. For the moment there are no news of this type on the horizon.