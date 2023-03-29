5G News
Galaxy Z Fold 5: rumors point to a new hinge, 108MP camera and S Pen slot

Galaxy Z Fold 5: rumors point to a new hinge, 108MP camera and S Pen slot

Android

Published on

By Abraham
In a few days we will officially know the new generation of the Galaxy S range, the one that until a few years ago represented Samsung’s top range but which is gradually fading into the background compared to the leaflets on which the Korean company is really betting a lot. The announcement of the new Galaxy S23 is expected on February 1st.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently Samsung’s flagship smartphone, a foldable that lacks practically nothing but which certainly still has a lot of room for improvement and with the next Galaxy Z Fold 5 it seems that there will be several of these improvements. According to rumors, in fact, the new foldable will go to especially improve the display and the hinge two fundamental characteristics for this type of device.

Thanks to a new hinge called “dumbbell”, with drop design, covered by a patent obtained in 2016, not only should you get greater resistance over time of the mechanism of opening and closing but also a smoother and much less noticeable central display crease compared to the current one, something that has been expected for some time and that some of Samsung’s competitors have already partially achieved on their devices. All while maintaining water resistance with IPX8 certification.

But for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, in addition to this hinge, there would be two other interesting features planned. The first concerns the camera that it could finally be equipped with a 108 megapixel sensor, similar to the one adopted on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, flanked by a 64 megapixel sensor with 2x optical zoom and a third 12 megapixel sensor with ultra wide angle optics. However, the integration of these sensors, the 108 megapixel one in particular, could lead to a slight increase in weight, in the order of around 10 grams.

The second feature is still related to the design that may have finally found space for integrate a slot for the S-Pen which on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Fold 4 can only be inserted inside a special cover sold separately.

