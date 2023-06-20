Galaxy Z Fold 5 may be more affordable than its predecessor, says new rumor

In addition to having a series of details leaked ahead of time, the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 has now also had its possible launch price revealed in a new leak.

According to information obtained from Samsung’s supply chain, the Z Fold 5 should be cheaper than its predecessor when sold with starting price of $1,699 (~R$8,118) in the United States.

That is, we are talking about US$ 100 (~R$ 477) less than charged by the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in 2022.