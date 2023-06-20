Galaxy Z Fold 5 may be more affordable than its predecessor, says new rumor

In addition to having a series of details leaked ahead of time, the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 has now also had its possible launch price revealed in a new leak.
According to information obtained from Samsung’s supply chain, the Z Fold 5 should be cheaper than its predecessor when sold with starting price of $1,699 (~R$8,118) in the United States.
That is, we are talking about US$ 100 (~R$ 477) less than charged by the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in 2022.
This should make the new device able to conquer more consumers by “compensating” for high inflation with a small discount. In addition, rumors also indicate that Samsung should deliver a series of freebies in a special pre-sale offer.
As expected, Samsung has not yet commented on the matter, something that makes everything still remain in the field of rumors. Still, if the price is really reduced, this will be another step by the Korean manufacturer towards a democratization of foldables.
One of the main obstacles for those who want to buy a cell phone in this category is precisely the high price of the technology, especially in developing markets ( Europe, India and others).
In the field of specifications, rumors indicate that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be presented with a 7.6-inch AMOLED main screen that has QHD+ resolution, while the secondary display will be 6.5 inches. Both deliver 120 Hz refresh rate.
The chipset will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the main camera could be 50 MP and the battery should reach 4,400 mAh, supporting 45W fast charging.
Galaxy Z Fold 5 – Preliminary specs
- Internal 7.6-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution
- External 6.5-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution
- Displays with 120 Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Platform
- Up to 16 GB of RAM
- Storage up to 1TB
- 12 MP front camera
- Internal front camera under the 4 MP display
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor (OIS)
- Ultrawide lens with 12 MP sensor
- Telephoto lens with 10 MP sensor
- 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band Wi-Fi, IP58, eSIM and stereo sound
- 4,400 mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging
- Android 13 running under One UI 5.1.
