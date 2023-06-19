Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5 and other products leak in alleged Samsung promotional images

- Advertisement -

Samsung has revealed the date for the new edition of the 2023 Galaxy Unpacked, and based on previous years, it is possible to deduce that the next event will be the stage for the presentation of new foldable cell phones, smart watches and other brand products. Last Sunday (19), a leak revealed the alleged promotional images of these devices. Evan Blass, renowned leaker with a long history of getting hits, shared a series of images that show the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Buds 3, which are just some of the products that are expected to be announced at Galaxy Unpacked, scheduled to take place on July 27. Check the material:

The Galaxy Z Fold 5, one of the brand's new foldable phones, seems to retain some design features from the Galaxy Z Fold 4, including the triple camera array housed in a pill-shaped island and the front-facing camera under the inner screen. The device should bring Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and options with up to 1 TB of storage. The Flip 5, in turn, is seen with a new design marked by the external screen significantly larger than the display of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. This design change should serve as a response to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra – on sale with a suggested price of Rs $7,999 in Europe —, which has a rear display that covers its entire top shell.

Another product seen in the leaked images is the Galaxy S9 Ultra, the new generation of the brand’s high-performance tablet. The model should be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen for Galaxy, an overclocked variant of the Qualcomm platform exclusive to Samsung devices, in addition to 12 GB of RAM and support for 5G. Waze finally adds long-awaited Apple Music integration The Galaxy Watch 6 will be Samsung’s new smartwatch, and will possibly be accompanied by a “Classic” version. The images reiterate that the wearables will feature thinner bezels to house their OLED screens.

Like the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the line will feature sapphire glass to help resist scratches and cracks in the event of an impact. The sensors must be the same as the current generation, including accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, heart rate monitor, ECG, body composition analysis, blood pressure measurement and GPS. Finally, the Galaxy Buds 3 will be the new generation of Samsung's fully wireless headphones. The specifications of the accessories are still a mystery, but it is worth remembering that their predecessors are equipped with six microphones for noise cancellation and ambient sound mode, battery life for up to 5 hours of continuous use and Bluetooth 5.2. It is important to note that the manufacturer has not yet confirmed which products will be presented at the next event, therefore, all information released before an official presentation must be treated in the field of rumors.

