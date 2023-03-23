5G News
Galaxy Z Fold 5: concept imagines Samsung's cell phone with the same...

Galaxy Z Fold 5: concept imagines Samsung’s cell phone with the same visual identity as the S23

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Galaxy Z Fold 5: concept imagines Samsung's cell phone with the same visual identity as the S23
Have you ever thought if the Galaxy Z Fold 5 was launched with a look well within the style of the Galaxy S23 by samsung? This is what gave rise to a concept resulting from the partnership between Technizo Concept It is super roader. In this case, the new foldable from the South Korean company has a look that is very reminiscent of the cell phone line recently launched by the manufacturer.

The new idea was published and features a thinner model, with a book-shaped fold and a flexible internal screen. Likewise, the imagined design of the device also brought the sides in polished metal with a reflective finish, in addition to the absence of the camera module at the rear, which has the lenses positioned individually.

It is worth remembering that the S series of Samsung cell phones has already inspired the design of the first models of the Fold franchise. But that ended up changing in the brand’s last two launches for the category. Another detail shown in the concept features the same colors as the S23: champagne/gold and dark green.

Meanwhile, speculation about the new generation of South Korean folding continues to emerge. In this way, one of the most recent mentioned the size of the device, as well as its weight and even the hinge, which will come in an updated version on the device.

According to previous news, both the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are expected to launch with a hinge mechanism that allows the products to close completely. Finally, the crease formed in the center of the device must be reduced and its specifications must be, again, the most powerful available so far.

