Galaxy Z Fold 5: concept images perhaps not far from reality

Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be thinner thanks to the adoption of the new one hinge drip. This is reported by the rumors, and the youtuber SuperRoader has tried to translate all the details that have emerged so far into images, as has also recently been done for the other upcoming Samsung foldable, Galaxy Z Flip 5.

 

The renders are the result of the author’s imagination but well represent what we could actually expect, that is a smartphone no space between the two halves of the screen when the device is closed and therefore thinner than the current generation. Plus, the teardrop zipper should eliminate – or at least reduce – the “problem” of the crease in the center.

 

The youtuber then imagines a design that partially incorporates that of the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra, with the three cameras separated from each other. The foldable should integrate a new technology for the touch screen – of which no further details are available at the moment – and be equipped with a 6.2-inch external displaythe same size as the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Z FOLD 4 AT A GLANCE

  • external display: 6.2 inches
  • new technology for touch screen
  • mobile platform: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • thickness: 13mm (Z Fold 4: 15.8-14.2mm)
  • weight: 254g
  • hinge: drip
  • resistence: IPX8
  • main camera: ISOCELL GN3

