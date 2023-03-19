Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 must have new hinges to close completely

Update (03/19/2023) – GS

As foldable cell phones become more popular, manufacturers like Samsung are working on making this line even better. Soon, we will have the official announcement of the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, but while that doesn’t happen, new rumors about the devices keep popping up on the internet. After the alleged information about the RAM and storage options of the foldables, the insider Ice Universe revealed on Twitter that one of the main differences of the new generation will be the hinges. - Advertisement - Samsung has opted for an innovative solution that will reduce the visibility of the crease in the center of the device. This transition will decrease the thickness of the Fold 5 from 15.8-14.2mm to approximately 13mm. Also, the two sides of the folding must close like a book, leaving no space between them. Get ready for back to school with HP Instant Ink Service

Disclose some Fold5/Flip5 specifications. I mentioned them before, but now I’m putting them together. 1. Both Fold5 and Flip5 adopt water droplet hinges and support IPX8 level waterproof. 2. The size of Fold5 is only 0.2mm different from that of Fold4, which can be almost… https://t.co/yEiPfgYQF1 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 19, 2023

The next foldables are expected to have almost identical dimensions to the current generation, with a difference of just 0.2 mm. The weight of the new Fold is also expected to be lighter, with 254 grams, nine grams less than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. In addition, the device’s external display will reportedly remain at 6.2 inches and will not undergo significant changes. As for the Flip 5, the insider indicates that the device’s external screen is almost square and is 3.4 inches, so that external screen will take up most of the area. The Flip5’s internal screen will be narrower. Among other novelties of the new generation, the insider points out that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have a new touchscreen technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor, ISOCELL GN3 main camera sensor and IPX8 water resistance. - Advertisement - So, looking forward to the new foldables?

Original text – 02/23/2023

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5: RAM and storage options leaked

Despite the launch being considered somewhat distant, the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 have already had some information released by people working on Samsung’s production line. TC Teaches: How to find groups and channels on Telegram According to SamMobile reports, the new foldables should be announced with storage that can reach up to 1TB. Check out the available options for each device below: Galaxy Z Fold 5 — 256GB, 512GB and 1TB

Galaxy Z Flip 5 — 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. - Advertisement - The 128 GB variant will be the only one to use UFS 3.1 storage chip, since the others must be equipped with UFS 4.0 technology.