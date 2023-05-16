Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 may launch earlier; date is revealed in leak

Update (5/16/23) – JB

According to new information leaked in South Korea, the Samsung may bring it forward to July 26 the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 line. These sources, who have access to Samsung's plans, claim that the Unpacked event will be held in Seoul and can be followed through social networks in the rest of the world. The new rumor matches information leaked in recent weeks about this possible anticipation of the launch of the foldables. Some analysts claim that this must happen to get ahead of Chinese competitors, while others call the strategy a "maneuver" to make the third quarter more attractive to investors.

As expected, Samsung has not yet confirmed the veracity of the leak. In any case, it must be remembered that sources in the Korean manufacturer's assembly chain claim that smartphones are already in an advanced stage of mass production. Therefore, this anticipation of launch becomes a possible maneuver. As for the specifications of the foldables, it must be remembered that both must be announced with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor In addition, there is a larger external display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, a 50 MP main camera on both, 4,400 mAh batteries with 25W charging and native Android 13.

Update (5/2/23) – JB

Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5: New reason for Samsung to anticipate the launch of foldables

According to new information provided by The Elec, Samsung really has planned to anticipate the launch of the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 by two to three weeks. However, this presentation in July may be being thought to make the devices gain more relevance in the third quarter financial report. Apparently, Samsung wants to make its 3rd quarter more attractive to the market, since the company has been experiencing difficulties and its profit fell 95% in the 1st quarter of this year after problems in chip sales. By selling the foldables earlier, Samsung can help its smartphone division compensate for possible adjustments being made in the chip division. For now, the Korean manufacturer does not comment on the matter, but all the links in the company's production chain confirm that it has already started mass production of the new foldables.

Original text (04/28/23)

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5: rumor suggests that Samsung may anticipate the launch

According to new information released this Friday, Samsung may anticipate the launch of the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 by a few days. shifted from the month of August to the end of July. For many market analysts, this must happen because the Korean manufacturer is aware of the accelerated growth of Chinese competition in the foldable smartphone segment. In addition, as the production process is advanced, Samsung would have no problem getting the devices to the global market, and could start sales immediately in many countries.