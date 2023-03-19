Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, the latest on hinge and display

- Advertisement -

The rumors about the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and are intensifying on the net. The two unprecedented folding smartphones will replace the current Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 models, introducing substantial news which will not upset the design, rather improving the user experience and resistance.

On Twitter Ice Universe takes stock of the situation on the latest rumors that have emerged on the net, offering us the opportunity to dwell on some of the main aspects that will characterize both foldables.

First of all, the big difference between Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Fold 4 will be the hinge: Samsung would in fact have opted for the transition to a teardrop solution which should reduce the visibility of the crease in the center. In this way the thickness will be reduced from the current 15.8-14.2mm to approximately 13mm plus both sides should close like a book without leaving any space between them.

- Advertisement -

The leaker claims that the upcoming foldable will have dimensions almost identical to those of the current generation, just 0.2mm of difference. The weight will be 254 gramstherefore 9 grams less than Galaxy Z Fold 4. Another interesting aspect concerns the external display which, apparently, will not undergo any changes remaining at 6.2 inches.

In short:

external display: 6.2″

6.2″ new technology for touch screen

hinge: drip

drip mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 resistance: IPX8

IPX8 thickness: about 13mm

about 13mm weight: 254g

According to rumors, Galaxy Z Fold 5 should be equipped with an ISOCELL GN3 main sensor, and not the ISOCELL HP2 that we find on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

- Advertisement -

GALAXY Z FLIP 5

The second smartphone arriving next summer is Galaxy Z Flip 5: also in this case Samsung would have opted for a teardrop hinge. As for the displays, the leaker claims that the internal one will be narrower – but does not go into details – while the outer one will be nearly 3.4-inch square. If the rumor were confirmed, it would be a substantial novelty given that the external display of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is just 1.9 inches. With an almost double diagonal, the screen would occupy a good part of the external body.

Will the external display of Galaxy Z Flip 5 be like this?

external display: 3.4″ square

3.4″ square internal display: tighter than the current one

tighter than the current one new technology for touch screen

mobile platform: Gen 2

Gen 2 hinge: drip

drip water resistance: IPX8