Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Z Fold 3: is it worth paying the evolution price? | Comparative

The Z Fold 4 was launched with the aim of bringing improvements over the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but without dispensing with some features that we have already seen in the Korean flexible model since the previous generation. Has Samsung’s latest flagship foldable consistently evolved compared to its predecessor? The TechSmart Comparison shows you all the details now.

Design and connectivity

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

We started with the design with two looks that are not very different. The Z Fold 4 is wider than 3, but it makes up for it by being smaller in height, thinner and lighter. The format to open remains the same, as well as the layout of the module that houses the rear cameras. - Advertisement - The construction also remains in the same high-strength aluminum that debuted since the Z Fold 3. Samsung still decided to keep the IPx8 certification, which grants resistance to liquids but does not include dust. At least, the hinges have been improved on the latest to give durability in opening and closing, while still maintaining the space between the bands.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Korean placed the biometric reader of these cell phones incorporated into the power button. The notch of the external screen continues in the form of a hole, while the internal panel continues with the selfie camera hidden under the display, but now in a more disguised way. Windows Package Manager 1.3 gets closer to the Linux package manager Both of them do not allow expansion of storage by microSD card. Connectivity is another point of no change, with sixth-generation Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC support for contactless payments. Even though it was very discreet, there was some progress between the generations. That’s why the 2022 Galaxy drops ahead.

best construction Both more modern look Galaxy Z Fold 4 Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? None Best notch solution None Best biometrics solution None Best Endurance Certification? Both Which is more compact and lighter? Galaxy Z Fold 4 Do you have NFC? Both

Multimedia and Resources

Screen





Samsung hasn’t changed the sizes of the two Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays from one year to the next. That means we have 7.6 inches on the inner panel and 6.2 inches on the outer. But now the aspect ratio has changed and delivers a more squared layout with fewer borders around it. We found an improved level of brightness, as well as keeping the colors close to ideal in the Natural profile. The refresh rate goes up to 120 Hz on both, to offer great fluidity in animations and compatible games, as well as support for HDR10+. These devices also feature Gorilla Glass Victus, but the Plus version of the Z Fold 4 brings additional protection. Greater frontal use and luminosity. The newer Galaxy notes another point. Sleeping Tabs feature comes to Edge: browser use less RAM if you have multiple tabs active

best screen technology Both best screen brightness Galaxy Z Fold 4 more accurate colors None best screen resolution None bigger screen None Best screen/body ratio Galaxy Z Fold 4 High Hz screen? Both Best Gorilla Glass protection Galaxy Z Fold 4 Overall screen quality Galaxy Z Fold 4

Sound





On the audio side, both contain a stereo system, with the speakers positioned in the same places. In other words, sound immersion will not be a problem for the user, regardless of the chosen product. The quality has improved in the Z Fold 4, and now we have more present bass and more balanced highs. On the other hand, the maximum power is below the Z Fold 3. Remembering that Samsung no longer puts a physical connector for headphones in its tops of the line, nor does it send a compatible accessory in the package. Balanced sound against higher volume. We have a tie in this regard.

Sound is stereo? Both Do you have P2 input? None Greater frequency balance Galaxy Z Fold 4 sound power Galaxy Z Fold 3 Do headphones come in the box? None Comes with P2 – USB-C adapter None

System





The Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes out of the box with Android 12L, the “little robot” version aimed at larger devices such as foldables and tablets. The Z Fold 3 still has Android 11 native. These two are covered with four software updates and five years of security packages. Both manage to exploit the One UI interface as fluidly as possible, thanks to the display’s high refresh rate. In addition, you will have 5G support on these two flexible mobiles, for fast network at all times. In terms of features, both the 4 and 3 are compatible with the special S Pen for the Z Fold line. They even provide more functions, such as Edge Screen shortcuts and DeX mode, not to mention the possibility of leaving more than one app open at the same time. A differentiator of the new generation is the new toolbar at the bottom. More up-to-date system with new tools. It’s point for the Fold 4.

Well-updated system? Galaxy Z Fold 4 Will the system be updated in the future? Galaxy Z Fold 4 Which system or customization has more and better features? Galaxy Z Fold 4 Missing connections? left? Both More fluid software Both

Performance

Samsung kept using Qualcomm platforms in the foldables. So we see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and the Snapdragon 888 on the Z Fold 3. Can the latest one deliver faster performance? Our tests indicated yes. The 2022 smartphone won in both rounds and closed the experiment with almost 7 seconds of advantage. And those who enjoy high numbers of benchmarks will realize the superior potential of the Fold 4 compared to its predecessor. He wins handily on both AnTuTu and Geekbench. Games aren’t the problem with them, as the duo manages to run them all without problems and even reaches 120 fps on compatible titles. The latest model’s superior multitasking gives it the point.

Who does better in the opening test? Galaxy Z Fold 4 Who wins in the most demanding games? Both Who has the best benchmark numbers? Galaxy Z Fold 4 What is the most up-to-date processor? Galaxy Z Fold 4 Which has better RAM/processor balance? Galaxy Z Fold 4 Which has more storage? None

Drums

On both sides, we have a battery with a capacity of 4,400 mAh. Does that mean having the same autonomy? Not quite. We saw in our standardized tests a step up to the Fold 4, with an additional 4 hours and 20 minutes in duration over the predecessor’s total. Moving on to charging, we have only 25 W of maximum power supported on these two, even without the adapter in the box. Still, the recent Galaxy took 13 minutes less to complete the process. So this is an easy point for the Z Fold 4.

Which one has more battery? None Which recharges faster? Galaxy Z Fold 4 Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Galaxy Z Fold 4 Do you have wireless charging? Both

Camera

The duo has a triple set of rear cameras. Samsung changed the main 12 MP of the Z Fold 3 for a 50 MP in the Z Fold 4. The result is images with more vibrant colors, sharp contrast and software that exploits the sensor more in the new device. Apart from the photos taken at night with higher quality as well. The ultrawide hasn’t changed and still does a decent job of recording a lot more of the scenarios. The telephoto lens has evolved and has now gone from two to three times optical zoom. In practice, this means images of more distant objects with greater sharpness than before. So it’s one more point for the 2022 Galaxy.

Best rear camera set Galaxy Z Fold 4 best night photos Galaxy Z Fold 4 most versatile set None best ultrawide Both best telephoto Galaxy Z Fold 4 best macro None better depth None

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Korean has inserted 8K recordings at 24 fps in its newest foldable, while the old one is still limited to 4K videos at 60 fps with the main camera. On both sides, you’ll get satisfying quality, with good optical stabilization, snappy focus, and clean audio capture. In the details, we are left with the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Do you have optical stabilization? Both Better electronic stabilization? Both more agile focus Both Record in 8K? Galaxy Z Fold 4 Do you record in 4K at 60fps? Both Better audio capture None best video quality Galaxy Z Fold 4

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

With the external front camera, we have a very good quality of selfies in both models, in the comparison between generations. Only the newest shoots with this lens at 60 fps in 4K resolution. On the inside, despite the changes that promise to interfere less with the result of the images than in the Fold 3, the Fold 4 is still far from ideal, even in dark places. Both of them have as the main solution for selfies the use of the rear set, with the image return through the external screen, with the cell phone open. So even their ultrawide can be used. With a slight edge, the point goes to the latest Galaxy.

Best front camera set None Front camera records in 4K at 60 fps? Galaxy Z Fold 4 best selfie Both

Price

The two generations of folding were launched in Europe for the same suggested price of R$ 12,800. In the current market, the Z Fold 4 still appears in the range of R$ 11,000, while the Z Fold 3 can already be found for something close to R$ 9,000. Therefore, the Galaxy of 2021 takes the end point of the .

Which one had the best launch price? None Which is currently the best value for money? Galaxy Z Fold 3

Conclusion

We’ve seen that there’s been an from the Z Fold 3 to the 4 in a number of ways, but do these advances make the latest foldable Galaxy pay off in the market? The big improvements were in faster performance, longer battery life and shorter charging time, in addition to higher quality rear cameras. The lighter and more compact design, the brighter screen and the updated system even represent improvements, but the older model is not far behind. Not to mention that it still has the most powerful sound, even less balanced, and the lowest price at current retail, which means less hurting your pocket to have a top-of-the-line foldable.

RESULT Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: 9 POINTS More compact and lightweight design

Brighter, more front-facing screen

more balanced sound

Software with greater longevity and more features

faster performance

Longer battery life and shorter recharge time

Rear cameras with better main and telephoto sensors

Videos with 8K support

Improved internal and external front camera that shoots in 4K at 60 fps Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: two SPOTS more powerful sound

Lowest price in the current Europeian market

So, do you believe it’s worth the price for the evolution of the Z Fold 4? Or is it still better to buy the Fold 3 right now? Interact with us!