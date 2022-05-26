Galaxy Z Fold 4: the fold of the screen will be less visible, leaker’s word

If there is one element that may not encourage the purchase of a folding device, in addition to the high price, it is the crease on the screen. It is the price to pay for using an innovative technology such as that of flexible screens. It’s a problem that many overestimate before actually using a foldable smartphone on a daily basis – after a while you get used to it and the crease disappears, in the sense that you no longer perceive it as an annoying presence – but the fact remains that there are margins of improvement to mitigate its presence, and it seems that Samsung wants to exploit them in view of the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

SLIGHTLY IMPROVED FOLD

Nothing official, but according to a reliable source, the Ice Universe leaker, in the new Fold la crease will be a little less visible. The source says it will be slightly better, therefore a significant step forward is not expected, nor that the surface of the screen is completely homogeneous and uniform in correspondence with the hinge, however there will be an improvement.

The crease of Galaxy Z Fold4 looks slightly better than Fold3, but you can still see the crease. The screen looks smoother.

Previous rumors have referred to a renewed opening / closing mechanism of the screen that implies a revision of the hinge. The new solution would provide for the integration of a single hinge instead of a double one (as in the Fold 3) and it cannot be excluded that this modification will also reduce the crease of the screen.

For more detailed evaluations it will be necessary to wait for the launch of the smartphone (the launch period fixed for the month of August always remains) or any photos and videos leaked – another leaflet, the Razr 3, just today was the protagonist of a video that has shown a little noticeable crease).