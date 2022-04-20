MobileAndroid

Galaxy Z Fold 4: No integrated S Pen, for good reason

The next Galaxy Z Fold will support the S Pen but like the current Z Fold 3 but the accessory will not be integrated into the body of the folding. To support it, going against what was proposed by previous rumors, is a source often well informed on the events of the South Korean manufacturer. Secodno the leaker Ice UniverseSamsung would have given up the hypothesis of providing a housing for the S Pen in the body of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for to contain size and thickness of the smartphone. Nobody likes a brickunderlines the source to convey the idea of ​​the cost-benefit ratio of an S Pen integrated in the Fold 4.

The new model will be a little smaller and thinner and to achieve this result the Company has decided not to propose a solution that has made the fortune of the Note line and which has been transposed into the Galaxy S range with S22 Ultra.

Galaxy Z Fold4 will not have built-in S Pen. Fold4 will be a little smaller and thinner. This is correct. No one likes a brick.

However, the support of the S Pen, as mentioned at the beginning, is not in question. Another source – the leaker Mukul Sharma – adds that mass production of the accessory has started. The timing is compatible with the launch of the smartphone which should take place during the summer period – indicatively in August – while the technical details on the device are still scarce. It is not excluded that Samsung will propose a variant of the S Pen optimized for operation with the flexible screen of the next Fold.

Considering that thickness is one of the less pleasant aspects of folding devices like the Folds, the renunciation of the integrated S Pen to allow a reduction in overall dimensions will probably be well received by future buyers of the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

