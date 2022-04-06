Galaxy Z Fold 4, new rumors about camera and hinge

In the last few hours, two rumors have emerged about Samsung’s next folding top of the range, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (or whatever it will be called): they are not giants, but even the smallest piece is essential to complete the mosaic. Also because they are in both cases Good news: concern the photographic compartment and zipper.

A CAMERA COMES FROM S22

According to what the colleagues of GalaxyClubone of the vertical portals on Samsung smartphones for the longest time on the market and an invaluable source of rumors since the birth of the Galaxy brand, on board the Z Fold 4 there will be at least one camera taken directly from Galaxy S22 / Plus / Ultra: the 10 MP 3X zoom telephoto. The source also says that the front camera will also be 10 MP – and coincidentally that of the S22 and S22 Plus also has the same resolution. It is not clear, however, whether it will be precisely the same unit in this case as well.

Unfortunately there is no additional information on the rest of the units, but the hope is that we will finally arrive at uncompromising photographic quality compared to traditional form factor flagships. So far the leaflets have (understandably, especially in these early stages) paid a little bit from this point of view.

SINGLE HINGE INSTEAD OF DOUBLE

Big news for the zipper are apparently on the way. According to the portal Tech4gamers Samsung will switch to one single zipper instead of double zipper (one on each side, as you can imagine) used so far – even in the current Z Fold 3 (opening image). The image you see below is apparently a technical representation of the main parts of the body. Using a single hinge could allow Samsung to save some weight and thickness – and who knows, maybe even keep costs down.

It is worth mentioning that we are also expecting an upgrade of the hardware platform: the folding will probably come with it already Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, the mid-cycle refresh of Qualcomm’s top-of-the-range chip that is eagerly awaited this year due to the choice to change foundry, from Samsung to TSMC. According to the information that has emerged so far, the leap forward in performance should be significant – especially from the point of view of heat management.