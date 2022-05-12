Galaxy Z Fold 4, heavy on whom? Curious comparison helps us to understand it

Galaxy Z Fold 4 loses weight: according to Ice Universe it will be lighter not only than its predecessor Galaxy Z Fold 3, but also by a iPhone 13 Pro Max… complete with a cover. A somewhat convoluted explanation, but made ad hoc by the leaker to show how effectively the next Samsung folding could have been optimized, with a consequent sacrifice of a few grams.

The fact that the Z Fold 4 may be lighter than the Fold 3 is a good place to start: with its 271 grams, in fact, the current foldable is decidedly heavy. It is a matter of habit, of course, but the fact remains objective that holding such a smartphone for a long time – especially when closed, while when open it distributes the weight in a more balanced way – may not be comfortable for everyone.

An iPhone 13 Pro Max with cover weighs 260 grams (which cover? the one shown in the tweet. Obviously the weight varies depending on the type of case, in this case it seems to be of the “slim” type). A Galaxy Z Fold 3 weighs, as mentioned, 271 grams. AND “Fold 4 is lighter than iPhone 13 Pro Max + case“, therefore it weighs less than 260 grams. Let’s assume as a” worst “scenario that weights just less of iPhone 13 Pro Max + case, that is 259 grams: compared to the current generation there would still be a saving of 12 grams. Not much, sure, but probably enough value to give the next leaflet a lighter feel. And maybe it could weigh even less.

Further, it is lighter than this.

Yes ， Fold4 pic.twitter.com/EGuIqX0IZN – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 11, 2022

The weight data is very interesting: just yesterday we reported the indiscretion – again by the hand of Ice Universe – according to which Z Fold 4 should have a slightly different aspect ratio than Z Fold 3, just a little bit wider and just a little bit lowerpassing 5: 4 to 6: 5 from open e 24.5: 9 to 23: 9 when closed. Unlikely that this affects the weight, as well as the battery should not affect since we should still find a 4.400mAh. Samsung will probably be able to optimize internal components and who knows, maybe, to use even lighter materials. And, lastly, remember that the S Pen should still remain external: here too, a choice in the name of a lower thickness and weight.