Galaxy Z Fold 4 Genshin Impact Edition: the exclusive version in the images

If you are passionate about Genshin Impact then you should take a look at the new version of Galaxy Z Fold 4 dedicated to Ganyugeneral secretary of Liyue Qixing: Samsung’s foldable smartphone keeps its technical characteristics unchanged, externally, however, it has a themed livery Really captivating blue-toned action MMO RPG. However, there is “bad news”: this special edition is available for purchase only in South Korea.

Samsung is not the first brand to embrace the world of Genshin Impact:

In fact, OnePlus recently also offered its own smartphone – Ace Pro – entirely dedicated to the title. Galaxy Z Fold 4 Genshin Impact Edition was presented during the Korean G-Star fair together with the earphones Galaxy Buds2 Pro also proposed under the new guise.

Everything is themed: not only the smartphone, therefore, but also the particular sales package, the wallpapers, the cover and the charger. There are even stickers, and even the wireless charger – sold separately – is dedicated to Ganyu. The same goes for the earphones which are housed inside a “revisited” case and are sold with stickers and a special strap.

Prices have not yet been disclosed.

If you are looking for a Galaxy Z Fold 4 Plus traditional and perhaps at a discounted price, we advise you to follow our live broadcast on Black Friday offers.

