Galaxy Z Fold 4: foldable cell phone is 33% more expensive to produce than the iPhone 14 Pro Max

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, despite being very different from each other, have something in common: both are the most expensive phones from Samsung and Apple, respectively. This Monday (12), a report released by the IT Home revealed the cost of production of the most advanced models of both manufacturers🇧🇷 According to information from Japanese industry sources, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a production cost of US$ 670, which represents less than 40% of its commercial price of US$ 1,799 in the United States. The iPhone 14 Pro Max, in turn, has a production cost of US$ 501, which is 46% of its final price of US$ 1,099.

The report released by the Asian media highlights that Samsung manages to keep its production cost relatively low by having internal production of parts for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, such as the screen, memory chip and storage. The battery cell is produced by LG, also from South Korea, so logistics costs are much lower. - Advertisement - The iPhone 14 Pro Max, in turn, has a large supply chain that depends on different manufacturers – including Samsung itself, which manufactures screens and NAND memory for Apple. Big tech is looking to reduce its dependence on other countries to, in addition to ensuring more supply, lower its production costs.

Although the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is 33% more expensive to produce than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, its MSRP is 63% higher at retail, signaling that Apple makes relatively less profit than Samsung on each unit sold.

The expectation is that the successors of both cell phones will be even more expensive in 2023. TSMC is raising the price of 3-nanometer chips, and this must be the technology used in the production of the A17 Bionic, the processor that will equip the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra; and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which should power the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

