Galaxy Z Fold 4: Camera layout will not change from Fold 3

Published on

By Abraham
For nearly two months now, it has been assumed that the next Galaxy Z Fold 4 will offer some small aesthetic novelty for what concern rear photographic compartment going to resume the design we have already seen on the current Galaxy S22 Ultra (here our review) which offers a series of small islets in relief, each dedicated to a single sensor of the module. However, it seems that this possibility will not materialize in the final productat least according to what the profile reports TechTalkTVwho totally denies the design shown at the time by OnLeaks.

Z FOLD 4: THE CAMERA ONLY CHANGES INSIDE

The denial comes through a tweet in which TechTalkTV confirms that Samsung will not introduce any significant changes compared to Galaxy Z Fold 3 (our review) regarding the layout of the photographic module, thus choosing to propose an almost identical design. However, it seems that the lack of aesthetic novelties will still be compensated for by an update of the main sensor, which it should be the same 50 megapixel that we also find on the S22 base and Plus (here the review of the compact and here that of the Plus).

The choice not to change the design from the past could be very credible, because that’s exactly what happened on the non-Ultra S22s too, which reproduce exactly the same lines as the previous models. Furthermore, it must be taken into consideration that the particular S22 Ultra module has not satisfied everyone and presents some objective (albeit minor) problems, such as the fact that it is more difficult to clean when trying to remove the dust accumulated at the base of each protrusion.

Samsung may therefore have chosen to take a more traditional and less controversial path with its top-of-the-range folding product, but to have any certainty about it, we will have to wait for the official presentation, now not very far away.

