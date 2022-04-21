Galaxy Z Fold 4, batteries from external supplier for the first time | Rumor

Samsung may be using a battery made outside of Samsung’s SDI factories for the first time in a foldout. The company would turn to LG’s former rivals, who pulled out of the smartphone business in 2021 but are more than active behind the scenes to make components for this and that electronics sector. As indeed batteries with cells pouch (or “bag”), which from LG Energy Solution would leave for the Samsung assembly linesit is said those who will take care of the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The collaboration between Samsung and LG Energy Solution is nothing new at all. According to The Elec which spread the indiscretion, LG has supplied and supplies the accumulators for the Galaxy S20, S21 and the Galaxy Note line. However, the Galaxy Z folding batteries have always come from Samsung SDI the division of the company that deals with wide-spectrum accumulators, i.e. not only those necessary for consumer electronics such as smartphones and tablets, but also for electric cars and other types of applications that require products close to the limits of current technology .

It is said that Samsung has drawn inspiration from the commitment on the front of electric mobility to create the smartphone and tablet batteries of the future, a future not too distant to hear today’s indiscretion on high energy density accumulators that we could already find on Galaxy S23. For some reason that The Elec does not specify however, for Galaxy Z Fold 4 Samsung would have decided to turn to LG however, considering the time not yet ripe to include batteries made with superimposed cells of automotive origin on the leaflet.

However, underlines the Korean magazine, the quality of LG accumulators would be comparable to those produced by Samsung SDI. The models on which they were used did not show any particular problems, and today’s voice confirms the goodness of the product: despite the leaflets gaining market share, their numbers are, in absolute terms, still marginal, a sign that there is still of the trust to be won. Samsung would not have turned to LG for such an important task.