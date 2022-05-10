Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, Samsung changes the colors: here’s what they will be

Summer is approaching, and with it the launch of the new generation of Samsung folding folders. The information on Galaxy Z Fold 4 And Galaxy Z Flip 4 there is no shortage, even if there is still much to discover, starting with aesthetics. After all, if smartphones have all been a little alike for some time now, foldables are instead that market sector where curiosity about the form factor is still genuine.

But the principles used for traditional devices also work for foldables: to signal a generational change to the public, for example, every year when they renew the catalog they mix up the color options, removing old ones and adding new ones, so as to to obtain a visual impact that marks a difference with the past.

THREE COLORS FOR THE FOLD, FOUR FOR THE FLIP

And Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, apparently, will be no exception. The indiscretion comes from a reliable source, the market analyst Ross Young, who on Twitter revealed the different shades that the Korean giant has chosen for the two devices.

As for the booklet leaflet, that is Galaxy Z Fold 4are mentioned three colours: the classic blackand the unpublished beige And Grey. Samsung has tended to interpret the Fold line with more seriousness and sobriety, while it has provided a more playful and ironic reading for the Flip. And it seems that things will be the same in this round too.

According to Ross Young Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available at launch in four colors: gold, Grey, light blue And violet. Basically, compared to the shades with which he arrived last year, there is only one confirmation (nominal: but probably the nuance will be different), namely violet. The presence of a gold tone, for which Young expresses particular interest, intuitively seems to suggest more a mirror finish than the simply glossy one of the Z Flip 3. But this is only speculation.

So black – which on the current model is also the only option with a matte finish -, cream and green disappear. But in the life cycle of the device it is very likely that other colors will also be released: not only for Galaxy Z Flip 3 there were some exclusives from the Samsung online store, but it was even possible to choose the two-tone customizations of the Bespoke Edition launched last October. .