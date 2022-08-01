Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, secrets? No thanks: the renderings of all colors

- Advertisement -

The rumors have come full circle, there is nothing left to see on the Samsung foldable leaflets to be released on 10 August next. The credit goes to the punctual and usually reliable Evan Blass, who managed to get his hands on what look like the definitive print renders of Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 the two leaflets that will be made official together with the Galaxy Watch 5 line and the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 earphones during the Galaxy Unpacked on August 10th.

The two new leaflets, as can be seen clearly from the , will not upset the respective projects from which they derive. Aesthetically, in fact, they will be quite similar, at first glance even identical unless you put the third and fourth generation side by side. But there will be news they will be in the details and probably those who own one of the current products will notice them immediately when they find themselves in front of the new generation products.

Here are the renderings distributed by Blass on Galaxy Z Fold 4 in three which should arrive at the debut and those on Z Flip 4in four colors. Below, however, the expected technical specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

GALAXY Z FOLD 4 – EXPECTED SPECIFICATIONS

display: internal: AMOLED 7.6 “QXGA, 120 Hz external: AMOLED 6.2 “HD +, 120 Hz

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

12 or 16 GB of RAM, 128/256/512 GB of non-expandable storage

12 or 16 GB of RAM, 128/256/512 GB of non-expandable storage cameras: external: 10 MP internal: 16 MP in display rear: 50MP main + 12MP ultra wide + 12MP telephoto

operating system: Android 12 with One UI

battery: 4,400 mAh, fast charging with cable 25 watts, wireless 10 watts

GALAXY Z FLIP 4 – EXPECTED SPECIFICATIONS

display: exterior: 2.1 “Super AMOLED internal: Full HD + 6.7 “Super AMOLED at 120 Hz

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 at 4 nm

8 GB of RAM and 128/256/512 GB of non-expandable storage

8 GB of RAM and 128/256/512 GB of non-expandable storage cameras: rear: 12 main + 12 MP ultra wide angle front: 10 MP

operating system: Android 12 with One UI 4

battery: 3,700mAh, wired charging 25 watts, wireless 10 watts