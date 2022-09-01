Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 face drop test and prove their great resistance; see the video

Samsung is constantly evolving its foldable phones, and while there are slight im ments to the new Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, launched last month, the devices continue to show good despite their standards-defying construction. On Wednesday (31), the channel PhoneBuff YouTuber posted a video that assesses the resistance of both cellphones when dropped from different heights — open, closed and partially folded — showing the extent to which the foldables “survive” without showing damage to their bodies completely covered by glass and metal. Check out:

In the first stage, cell phones were knocked down with the back facing the ground at a height of 1 meter. Despite the painful sound of appliances colliding with the concrete portion, neither of them had their backs damaged with cracks in the glass. There were, on the other hand, barely noticeable scratches on the metal frames. - Advertisement - The second round consisted of dropping the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 with the hinge facing the ground. The damage was er, but did not impair the functioning of the mechanism. You can now install and make calls with Google Duo on Android TV Then the channel showed the fall of cell phones with their external screens down. Each device has its peculiarity: the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s secondary display occupies the entire area, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s panel shares space with the jumped camera block.

The metallic edges once again did their job protecting the glass on both models, but the bezels around the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s lenses suffered scratches. By reversing the orientation where the devices are dropped with the bottom half facing the floor, the cheapest cell phone suffered its first crack. The Galaxy Z Fold 4’s glass remained intact, but with greater damage to the frame. - Advertisement - The process was repeated, but with the external screens facing downwards. In that test, the Jumped camera block has returned to harm the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and caused its upper half to be completely cracked, but its display continued to function normally. Once again, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 remained undamaged.

As for the main display, the impact with the concrete had almost no effect on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4’s flexible display — except for slight marks caused by its “elastic” nature, but again, the panels remained responsive. Although the scenario seems favorable for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the results do not mean that the more expensive model is indestructible. In a bonus round, the video shows the partially folded cellphones falling, with the hinge facing downwards, onto a metallic surface. It is at this moment that the device had its rear window destroyed.

- Advertisement - Foldable cell phones have passed the test with malfunctions that impair their aesthetics, but not their functioning. The hinges continued to do the job without stuttering and, even more impressively, the screens did not have a single pixel damaged. In the previous generation, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 had parts of its panel failing after being dropped. It is worth remembering that the resistance of the devices may vary depending on several factors, such as the height used, position and surface on which they are dropped, so it is always recommended to be careful when handling the smartphone — especially when it is necessary to pay BRL 6,999 for the most advanced version. cockroach.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs

7.6-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED main display with 23:9 aspect ratio 120 Hz refresh rate and 2176 x 1812 pixel resolution

6.2-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED External Display 120 Hz refresh rate and 2316 x 904 pixel resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Mobile Platform

12 GB of RAM memory

256 or 512 GB of internal storage

IPx8 certification

10 MP main front camera

Front camera under the 4 MP screen

Triple rear camera: 50 MP main sensor (OIS) 12MP ultrawide sensor 10 MP telephoto sensor (3x optical zoom)

4,400mAh battery, with 25W charging

Android 12 as operating system, under the One UI 4 interface