Galaxy Z Fold 3: new update, same patches

Galaxy Z Fold 3 is updated again this month a few days after the release of the latest security patches. This is a very substantial update – 1,154.04MB to be precise – which does not yet include the February patches but which corrects some bugs found in the previous version. The new firmware is F926BXXU1BVA9.
The release is also currently underway in some European countries, including Austria, Croatia, Germany, Ireland, Macedonia, Holland, Poland, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary and Ukraine, and is also expected to reach the Italy over the next few hours. The update notification has not yet arrived on the brochure we have in the editorial office, but we still recommend that you monitor the situation by accessing the menu Settings> Software Updates> Download and Install.
The news, as mentioned, seem to be limited to bug fixes and the classic performance and security improvements. Samsung’s attention probably went to some problems that arose with the release of Android 12 and One UI 4.0 which took place in mid-December.
Samsung invites you to update proprietary apps after installing the new firmware:
Galaxy Wearable, Samsung Global Goals, PENUP, Samsung Internet, Samsung Health, SmartThings, Samsung Members, Calculator, Smart Switch, Voice Recorder.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available online from Tecnosell a 1,220 euros or from eBay to 1,299 euros.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available onto 1,199 euros.
You must log in to post a comment.