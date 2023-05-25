galaxy z fold 3, may patch coming for him too

The rollout of the security patches latest for the same had happened a few days ago to the two foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 2. Even the foldable at the top of the Samsung 2021 range is therefore quickly getting the update with the freshest security patches compiled by Google, together to the correctives studied by Samsung for its user interface, the One UI.

In Latin America, Galaxy Z Fold 3 customers received patches through the build F926BXXS3EWD9. Reports come in particular from Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru and Trinidad and Tobago. It is possible that within a short time the builds will spread like wildfire and the rollout also starts in Europe and elsewhere.

The May patches intervene on over 70 vulnerabilities, some attributable to Android, others to Samsung’s One UI interface. When the rollout starts in our area, it will therefore be advisable to update as soon as possible, even trying to check from Settings – Software update – Download and install.

